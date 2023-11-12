3 keys to a Bills victory vs. the Broncos in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills will hope to add another win to their record in 2023 in Week 10. The team will host the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium.

As usual, it will never be a walk in the park in the NFL. If the Bills (5-4) expect to beat the Broncos (3-5), there will be few key things Buffalo will have to focus on against Denver.

It will have to be a full-team effort, make no mistake. But these factors could weigh heavy on whether or not Buffalo sends Denver home with a win or loss.

Here are three keys to the Bills pulling out a victory against the Broncos.

Get started fast

In the Broncos’ upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver ran the ball 40 times and only passed it 19 times. It’s clear their new game plan is to lean on their backfield with running back Javonte Williams at the top of the depth chart.

The Broncos want to control the clock, time of possession and keep other offenses off the field. Don’t let them do that. If the Bills get off to a fast start, Denver will have to pass it eventually.

Lean on the pass rush

Factoring into that, if Denver quarterback Russell Wilson is dropping back too often, he’s going to get sacked. The pass protection provided by the Broncos’ offensive line this year has been suspect. He was sacked six times out of his 19 dropbacks against Kansas City.

The Bills’ pass rush hasn’t had a great few weeks. This is their chance to jump back up to sack-total charts. It would also be a great time for Von Miller to record his first sack of the season as he’s facing his former team.

Run the ball

On the flip side of the Broncos offense, the Bills need to do the opposite. We know they’re going to want to pass the ball with quarterback Josh Allen. But whether it’s Allen or running back James Cook, someone has to move the ball on the ground. Against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Buffalo’s offense was one dimensional and made the game a lot easier for the Bengals defense.

