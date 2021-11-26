3 Keys to Beating Mizzou: Arkansas offense

For the first time against an SEC opponent this season, Arkansas enters the game as a clear favorite. Whether that’s via ESPN’s Football Power Index, Las Vegas, or generic fandom’s eye-test, the Hogs are supposed to – whatever that means – beat Missouri on Friday afternoon.

Arkansas will seek to snap a five-game losing streak to Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry at 2:30 p.m. inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

An Arkansas win would not stop the skid, but also give the team eight regular-season wins for the first time since 2011. A Mizzou win would provide the Tigers with their first winning season since 2019.

Missouri is especially prone defensively against the run. That bodes well for an Arkansas team that is second in the SEC and 13th in FBS in rushing.

1. Spread the wealth

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Several weeks have passed since Arkansas last had a truly multi-pronged rushing attack. Missouri would make a great opportunity to return it. If Dominique Johnson, Trelon Smith, Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson get going on the ground, a 300-yard day isn’t impossible.

2. Burks out with a bang

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been mentioned often, largely because most Arkansas fans hope it doesn’t happen, but Friday could be wide receiver Treylon Burks’ last game at DWRRS. He is that highly rated for the NFL draft. If it is, a magical statistical afternoon would be the way to remember his legacy.

3. Protect the ball

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

While Arkansas may be a prohibitive favorite Friday, Missouri isn’t mincemeat. If the Razorbacks want to avoid a sixth straight loss, taking care of the ball has to be top of the list. Turnovers breed upsets.

