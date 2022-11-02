3 keys for Bears offense vs. Dolphins in Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-5) are back home after a tough road schedule to host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday.

The Bears are coming off a blowout 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They will have a new look on offense and defense as they take on the Dolphins without Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith (traded to Baltimore) but have added wide receiver Chase Claypool from Pittsburgh.

Chicago’s offense seems to have found its identity as Justin Fields is being utilized more as a dual-threat quarterback and less of a pocket passer. Against Dallas, the second-year quarterback looked great, leading the offense and scoring three touchdowns.

The Bears are hosting a tough Dolphins team led by one of the best run-stopping defenses in the NFL. But Chicago will have an opportunity to win if they do these three things in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

Avoid playing into Miami's run-stopping strength

While the strength of the Bears’ offense is running the ball, Chicago will have to have an off-trend game script that takes advantage of Miami’s secondary. The Dolphins are one of the best run-stopping teams in the NFL, allowing just over 100 yards per game, good enough to make them the sixth best defense in rushing yards allowed.

However, Miami’s secondary allows quarterbacks to have a nearly 70% completion percentage while throwing for 260 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. Therefore, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy should look to exploit the weak Dolphins’ pass defense. Currently, Miami is allowing an average depth of target of eight yards, while Fields is averaging nearly 10 yards for the season.

The Bears should have a great chance to find explosive plays via the pass on Sunday.

Avoid second and third-and-long

Chicago has to take advantage of the Dolphins’ inability to stop teams on first down. Miami is allowing nearly six yards gained on first down, and teams that have been able to stay out of second- or third-and-long have been able to move the ball on the Dolphins consistently.

Miami’s defensive strength as a secondary is when they can play behind the chains. Teams have only converted first downs out of first, second, and third and long 16% of the time vs. Miami. It will be a long day if the Bears continually find themselves behind the chains on second and third down – making it difficult to win.

Get the ball into the redzone and score touchdowns

It’s simple, but the Bears must score six more than they score three to win. At 24 points per game, Miami is 22nd, which puts them near the bottom quartile regarding points allowed. And the Dolphins have surrendered 82% of all touchdowns in the red zone.

To beat Miami, the Bears must get into the red zone and score touchdowns. No team has defeated the Dolphins by only kicking field goals. Teams have attempted the third-fewest field goals against the Dolphins but have tried the fourth-most extra points. If the Bears repeatedly end drives with three points instead of six, they’ll likely finish the game with a loss.

