3 keys for Bears offense vs. Cowboys in Week 8

The Chicago Bears (3-4) continue their stretch of road games and travel to Arlington, Texas, to face the Dallas Cowboys (5-2). The Bears are riding high following a 33-14 blowout win of the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Chicago’s offense seems to have adjusted to the strengths of second-year quarterback Justin Fields as he had more designed runs mixed in with a few scrambles. Fields led the Bears in rushing attempts, which might be the recipe for success in the future.

The Bears are taking on a tough Dallas team led by one of the quarterback-hunting defenses in the NFL. But Chicago is looking to continue their road winning streak, and here are three things the offense will need to do to win against the Cowboys in Week 8.

Protect Justin Fields

The Bears’ offensive line has to decide to stop Micah Parsons or Dorance Armstrong. It is unlikely they can contain both, but you can’t let both players beat you. Parsons and Armstrong have combined for 10 sacks (45% of the team’s total) and are having a stellar year rushing the quarterback.

After a tough outing for Larry Borom against Matthew Judon on Monday night, he and Braxton Jones will have to be ready for a steady diet of Parsons, who will likely move around the formation as an outside linebacker or put a hand on the ground and play defensive end. If Justin Fields is constantly under pressure from Parsons and Armstrong, this offense is dead on arrival.

Run the ball early and often

If the Dallas defense has a weakness, it’s defending the run. The Cowboys allow 120.9 yards rushing per game. However, they’re one of the toughest pass defenses in the NFL, only allowing 185.1 yards per game (4th best). Unlike the Bears, who give up the third-fewest yards passing per game, Dallas has faced Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Matthew Stafford, holding all but Stafford below 250 yards passing.

Chicago should follow the Eagles’ game plan and use a platoon of runners to gain yards. In Philadelphia’s 26-17 win, four players had five-plus rushing attempts. The Eagles’ head coach threw a mix of quarterback runs (nine attempts) and used three running backs (29 attempts) to rush for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears could also follow Tampa Bay’s game plan if either running back David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert seems to have a hot hand. In the Buccaneers’ 19-3 win over Dallas, running back Leonard Fournette led the group with 127 yards rushing on 21 attempts. So whether it’s a committee or a bell cow, the way to beat Dallas is by running the ball.

Finish red zone drives with touchdowns, not field goals

Dallas has given up 90% of their touchdowns from the red zone or closer. The Cowboys are not a team that gets beaten by long touchdowns. So the offense has to stay on script, get first downs, and leave with seven points instead of three when they’re in the red zone.

Teams have settled for three often against Dallas. The Cowboys’ defense is fifth in most field goals but first with the fewest touchdowns allowed. Chicago has to break that trend to have a chance at winning on the road.

