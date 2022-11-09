3 keys for Bears offense vs. Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears (3-6) and Justin Fields continue to excite fans despite losing their last two games. Despite scoring more than 28 points for the third consecutive week, the Bears couldn’t defeat the Miami Dolphins (6-3) at home last week.

In Week 10, Chicago will have another chance to put plenty of points on the board against the visiting Detroit Lions (2-6), who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and allow 29 points per game – the most in the NFL.

The Bears are taking on an excited Detroit team that beat the Green Bay Packers in a divisional game. But whether it’s by air or on the ground, Chicago’s offense should have a great day against Detroit. Here are three things the offense needs to do in Week 10 to beat the Lions.

Establish the run early

The Lions have the second-worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 5.0 yards per attempt and 148.8 yards per game. Interestingly enough, Detroit has only allowed two 100+ yard rushers all season – Rashaad Penny and Rhamondre Stevenson.

However, both rushed for more than 150 yards which should excite the Bears’ three-headed rushing attack of Justin Fields, David Montgomery, and Khalil Herbert. If not all three, one is due for a big day on the ground.

Play for second down and short

Detroit is ranked last in third-down defense, allowing teams to convert 51% of their attempts. The Lions’ inability to stop teams on third down is good news for the Bears, one of the best teams (10th) at converting third down at 43.4%.

When looking at Detroit’s defensive splits, they’re allowing six yards on first down, setting most teams up with second and third and manageable. If the Bears can follow the trend – expect the offense to put together long scoring drives.

Take advantage of the Lions secondary with a vertical passing attack

There are more ways than one to attack the Lions’ defense. Yes, they’re allowing 5 yards per rush, but they’re also one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. In addition, Detroit is allowing a league-worst average target depth of 9.3 yards – offenses are pushing the ball vertically against this defense.

If the average pass traveling more than 9 yards wasn’t bad enough, Detroit allows receivers to generate three additional yards after the catch for 12.2 yards per catch – the worst in the NFL.

In the past three games, Fields has pushed the ball downfield with an average target depth of 8.7 yards. Watch for the Bears to take advantage of a weak Lions secondary.

