3 keys for Bears offense vs. Vikings in Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face the division-leading Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on the road in Week 5.

Chicago is coming off a demoralizing loss to the New York Giants (3-1). The Bears could not get the offense moving, and despite New York being down to Saquon Barkley as their third-string quarterback, the offense failed to score a touchdown in the second half.

The Bears offense is the second worst in the NFL. Chicago has plenty to improve upon or this team will continue to lose games.

Here are the three things the Bears’ offense needs to do to succeed against the Vikings in Week 5 and improve to 3-2.

Convert on third down and avoid third-and-long

On offense, the Bears are constantly in third-and-long situations and don’t convert. Chicago is averaging 7.6 yards to go on third down and only gaining 6.0 yards. The offense rarely gets past midfield and into the opponent’s territory. Of the Bears’ total snaps, 62% have occurred in their territory. The Bears have only gotten into the red zone on 12% of all snaps this season.

Despite having one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, the Bears have run the third-fewest number of plays in the NFL (227) and have the seventh worst drive time per possession (2:29). To win against Minnesota, they have to improve.

Stop committing second-half turnovers

The Bears have the second worst offense in the NFL regarding yards and points scored. While the offense attempts to control the time of possession and keep games close – they fail to do so. The Bears also fail to finish drives in the second half in close games.

Chicago has seven total turnovers this season: four in the third quarter and four in the fourth quarter. No team can win by turning the ball over, especially not late in games. So the Bears must improve their ball security and decision-making in the second half.

Justin Fields: Be decisive and more aggressive

Justin Fields is the second most-sacked quarterback in the NFL, and while it’s easy to blame the offensive line, he also leads quarterbacks with time in the pocket at 2.9 seconds per drop back. In addition, Fields is one of the least blitzed and knocked down quarterbacks in the NFL, so part of league-leading sacks is the result of him holding the ball too long.

If Fields isn’t holding the ball too long, he’s too conservative when pulling the trigger. When looking at the NFL Next Gen Stats, he’s one of the most conservative quarterbacks when throwing into tight coverage where a defender is within one yard or less of the receiver.

Against the Vikings, Fields has to be more decisive and aggressive in throwing the ball. While the receivers might not be getting separation, he needs to throw the ball.

