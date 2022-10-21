3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Patriots in Week 7

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday night, where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders (2-4), where they stumbled on offense in the red zone. But Chicago’s defense has kept them competitive in games this season. All but one of their four losses has been by one score. And the defense is going to need another strong outing if they stand a chance in this game.

As the Bears prepare to face the Patriots, here’s what Chicago’s defense needs to do to slow down the New England offense in Week 7.

Get off to a fast start

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There’s no doubt the Bears have been a second-half team this season, which is encouraging as it shows they’re making the necessary adjustments at halftime. Chicago has allowed 35 points in the second half and just two second-half touchdowns through six games — against the Vikings and Commanders in Weeks 5 and 6. And that one against Washington was because a muffed punt gave the Commanders the ball on Chicago’s 6-yard line. Now, the Bears need to work on getting off to faster starts to avoid having to come back from behind. Especially when Chicago doesn’t have an offense that’s built to come from behind.

Stop the run

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

This game could very well come down to the running game for both the Bears and Patriots. Chicago has struggled against the run this season, allowing an average 163 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Unfortunately, they’ll face a top-10 New England rushing attack averaging 131.3 yards per game. Damien Harris has been battling a hamstring injury, but he could very well be back for Monday night. If not, Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of carrying the load as a three-down back.

Pressure the QB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago’s pass rush needs to get better heading into the final stretch. The Bears have just 11 sacks this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. While they’ve managed at least one sack in every game, they’ve had multiple sacks in just three games. They’ll face a Patriots offense that’s allowed just 11 sacks this season, which is ninth-best in the NFL. It’s looking like Mac Jones will make his return to the starting lineup, which gives the Bears an opportunity to make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

