3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Vikings in Week 10

The Chicago Bears defense has been the saving grace of this team all season. Heading into Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears will be relying on their defense to continue the trend.

The Bears need their defense to dominate this game in order to have any chance of winning with a struggling offense. And considering what happened the last time these two teams met in primetime, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another dominant outing by Chicago’s defense to help end the Bears’ three-game losing streak.

As the Bears prepare for face the Vikings, here’s what Chicago’s defense needs to do to slow down Minnesota’s offense in Week 10.

Stop RB Dalvin Cook

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The best way to stop Minnesota's offense is to take away what makes it hum. That's stud running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL in rushing despite missing a game and a half due to injury. Although that's certainly a tall task. But the Bears have faced a pair of star running backs over the last couple of weeks in Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry, who they were able to contain. It helps that the Bears have had success against Cook in the past, which is encouraging. In three career games against the Bears, Cook has averaged just 2.53 yards per carry and 28.7 yards per game. The last time Cook came to Soldier Field, he was held to 70 scrimmage yards, including just 35 yards on 14 carries.

Bring the pressure on QB Kirk Cousins

AP Photo/David Banks

The Bears have done a good job making life rough for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over the years. And Cousins isn't exactly known for his success in primetime, which sets up for a favorable situation for this Bears defense that's chomping at the bit. In five career games against the Bears, Cousins has a 2-3 record and has thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 89.6 rating. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has forced a Cousins fumble in each of the last two meetings, and we'll see if Mack and this pass rush can continue to bring the pressure on Cousins.

Contain WRs Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears defense will aim to take away the threat of Cook in Minnesota's offense, the Vikings have some talent in the receiving corps. with Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson. Which means it'll be up to Chicago's secondary, which includes the cornerback tandem of Kyle Fuller and rookie Jaylon Johnson, to not allow Thielen and Jefferson make the kind of game-breaking plays they've been capable of. But the Bears defense has allowed just three touchdowns to receivers all season, which bodes well. We'll see if they can do the same against a couple of stud wideouts on Minnesota.

