3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Saints in Week 8

The Chicago Bears are coming off a brutal 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on national television, and they’re looking to rebound against a dangerous New Orleans Saints team.

The Bears defense has been the team’s strength and the main reason they’re 5-2 through these first seven weeks. And they’re going to need their defense to rise to the challenge, once again, against a Saints offense that features quarterback Drew Brees and versatile running back Alvin Kamara.

As the Bears prepare for face the Saints, here’s what Chicago’s defense needs to do to slow down New Orleans’ offense in Week 8.