3 KEY TAKEAWAYS: Spurlock shines for NSB, Seabreeze hits clutch kick in 4-team jamboree

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — The results might not count in preseason kickoff classics, but they can certainly matter.

Such was the case in Friday's marquee jamboree showdown between longstanding Volusia County rivals Seabreeze and New Smyrna Beach. With the score tied 6-6 in the final minute, the Sandcrabs' sideline and traveling fans erupted as Drew McNerney drilled a 48-yard, go-ahead field goal.

First-year coach Lester Davis hugged the junior kicker and told his players, "That's Seabreeze football! Let's bring that old thing back!"

"I told them from the beginning we're trying to develop a culture of competition, and an expectation of winning," Davis said. "Preseason, postseason, during the season, whenever it is, we want to win."

The Sandcrabs secured bragging rights for the evening, and perhaps an extra bit of confidence ahead of next Friday's Week 1 trip to Spruce Creek. New Smyrna Beach also hits the road to kick off the campaign with a showdown against East River.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's jamboree — a four-team, four-half football festival involving Brevard County programs Viera and Merritt Island.

Armoni Spurlock carries over spring game momentum

New Smyrna Beach's Armoni Spurlock takes a kickoff back for a touchdown against New Smyrna Beach on Friday.

New Smyrna Beach waited around for the better part of three hours before taking the field, and needed just 15 seconds to strike paydirt.

Armoni Spurlock returned the opening kickoff against Seabreeze for a 94-yard touchdown, carrying over the momentum from a monster spring game showing against Deltona in which he had two scores and three interceptions.

And yet, following the Barracudas' 6-0 triumph over Merritt Island, Spurlock dropped down to the ground and cranked out push-ups, stewing over a muffed punt from earlier in the night.

"I hold myself to a high standard because I'm a leader, and that's not supposed to happen," Spurlock said. "I was working myself up (before kickoff), working everybody up, because I wanted to start with a bang. First game, first time to hit somebody, all glory to God."

Spurlock, a junior, picked up offers from Marshall and Western Kentucky near the end of May. He'll be an ever-present on the field this fall, primarily at wide receiver and safety.

Nick Delucia preserved a defensive shutout against Merritt Island with a diving interception with less than two minutes to play. Ladarius Thomas broke the deadlock with a 9-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Denali Campbell shines, Seabreeze defense brings the blitz

Seabreeze's Denali Campbell rumbles for a touchdown against Viera on Friday at the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

In the spring, Davis promised his defense would "live by, and die by" the blitz and bring "pressure to the problem." Jesse Shirley got home for a sack against New Smyrna Beach, and the Sandcrabs forced three turnovers, factoring in the aforementioned muffed punt.

Offensively, Denali Campbell delivered a pair of explosive, scoring plays. He sprinted past Viera's defense and tiptoed the sideline for a long run on Seabreeze's second play from scrimmage, and he tied the score against NSB with a 57-yard touchdown reception from Hayden Hayes.

Campbell and Chandler Mitzo were among the movable chess pieces in the Sandcrabs' offensive scheme. Mitzo, also the team's backup QB and punter, split out in the slot and took a few handoffs throughout the night.

Tyrone Cordare should be in line to receive the bulk of the backfield carries; he strolled in for a 9-yard touchdown against Viera.

Viera, winless in '22, dominates with 5-wide passing attack

Viera stole the spotlight with an all-out aerial assault.

The Hawks lit up the scoreboard for 68 points across four varsity quarters, a half apiece against Seabreeze and Merritt Island. Viera spread the field with five wide receivers for the majority of its snaps, and junior Chase Cromartie delivered accurate passes all night — including touchdown tosses to Zack Pillow and Eric Nelson in the win over Merritt Island.

"That quarterback was putting it on the money," Davis said. "They believed, and they executed."

Ryan Boobar scored three times against Seabreeze, sealing the 27-12 outcome with a long touchdown run in the second quarter.

It was an impressive showing for a Viera program in search of a turnaround. The Hawks went 0-10 and scored 103 total points, while surrendering 354 to their opponents.

