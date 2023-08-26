3 key takeaways: Dennis Murray Jr. runs for 4 TDs, Mainland pulls away from DeLand

DELAND — Dennis Murray Jr. grabbed a headset following his third touchdown run of Friday's anticipated high school football season opener at DeLand.

On the other line, watching above from the upper level of the press box, longtime Mainland assistant coach and athletic director Terry Anthony delivered a message.

"Welcome to Mainland."

Murray, an All-Area quarterback at Flagler Palm Coast who joined the Buccaneers in the summer, earned his stripes with his new teammates and put the host Bulldogs away when they mounted a surprising fourth-quarter comeback.

Mainland quarterback Dennis Murray Jr. celebrates after rushing for his fourth touchdown in a 43-31 win over DeLand.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster scampered for a 25-yard TD run, his fourth of the night, with 1:05 remaining in regulation to seal Mainland's 43-31 win at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in a matchup of state-ranked Volusia County rivals.

"It's a blessing to be out here," Murray said. "We've been working hard all summer, just getting it done. I've been trying to jel with (my teammates) and hang out with them after practice and trying to create that brotherhood. I'm just happy I am able to put my whole heart out on the field for them."

Fellow newcomers Khamani Robinson and Rodney Hill added rushing touchdowns for Mainland (1-0), which built a 19-point lead in the third quarter. However, TJ Moore's 31-yard strike to Wyatt Darlington and Rameir Gordon's wild 85-yard fumble return with under four minutes to go sparked new life into DeLand (0-1).

Khamani Robinson rushed for a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Mainland's win at DeLand.

"We didn't quit. We kept playing, and we made some plays," DeLand coach Rick Darlington said. "I just don't get happy with losses. It's a loss. Good team. We'll come back, but I don't think we represented ourselves well. I think we're better than we played tonight."

Here are three takeaways from the Week 1 showdown in West Volusia.

Travis Roland calling... offensive plays?

Mainland coach Travis Roland has taken charge of calling offensive plays this season. The Buccaneers scored 43 points in Friday's win over DeLand.

Late changes to Mainland's coaching staff shuffled head coach Travis Roland's responsibilties.

Roland, who had a four-year spell Mainland's defensive coordinator prior to becoming FPC's head coach, is instead running the offense. Snap Wood accepted a position as the running backs coach at Warner University, an NAIA program in Lake Wales.

Prior to kickoff, Roland recalled the last time he ran an offense was a Daytona Beach Pop Warner game more than a decade ago.

With the game on the line, he trusted in Mainland's dominant left side of the offensive line with All-Area selections Madden Santiago and Christian Hudson setting the edge. Robinson provided an additional block to spring Murray to the sideline.

"That's just what it's going to be, behind those two guys who are amazing," Roland said. "We just wanted to get an extra hat in there to seal the victory."

Mainland lost its defensive coordinator at the start of March when Lester Davis filled the coaching vacancy at his alma mater, Seabreeze. Maurice Lloyd and Ethan Simpson are splitting the defensive playcalling duties, Roland said.

"We keep showing that we are a disciplined football team," Roland said. "A lot of times, people want to lock us into being athletic as opposed to giving us credit for scheme. And we'll keep fighting that."

LJ McCray wrecks DeLand's single-wing running game

Coveted senior defensive lineman LJ McCray (11) dominated in the trenches for Mainland in its win at DeLand.

One of the nation's most coveted uncommitted seniors, McCray dominated from the opening whistle. The All-American routinely beat blockers, registered a sack and a handful of tackles and batted down a pair of Moore's passes at the line of scrimmage.

McCray devoted the spring and all of fall camp to practicing solely on defense, compared to his junior year when he ran drills with the Bucs' offense at tight end. Roland praised the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder's improvements in pad level for consistently gaining the advantage.

"My coaches only accept greatness. … I've been grinding every day, and they have been pushing me to be who I am supposed to be," McCray said. "You can know about me, you can try to stop me. But as long as I play my game, I don't feel like there's anybody in high school (that can) really, as long as I do what I'm supposed to level-headed and humble."

McCray whittled down his list of suitors to a final five on June 23: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami. He is expected to make a decision in October, following his final scheduled official visit to FSU.

Ross runs, receives, returns, reels in interception

Javon Ross filled the stat sheet once again for DeLand with two touchdowns, including a 94-yard kickoff return, nearly 100 yards receiving and an interception.

Regarded as one of Central Florida's elite ironmen, DeLand's Javon Ross again produced highlights in all three phases Friday.

He gave the Bulldogs a jolt after they fell behind 9-0 in the first quarter with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and brought them back within a score before the period drew to a close with a 63-yard sweep. In addition, Ross hovered around the 100-yard receiving mark on the night and snatched a diving interception near the end of the third.

As a junior, Ross surpassed 1,200 yards of offense and made 18 trips to the end zone — including a four-touchdown outing against next week's opponent, Centennial.

DeLand, which won its first district championship in 10 years last fall, entered the weekend ranked No. 9 in the USA TODAY Florida Sports Network's Class 4S poll. However, Darlington stressed the need for more players to raise their games, adding, "We can't just be the Javon Ross show."

"Last year, I felt like (Mainland) trick-played us to score. This year, I don't feel that way," Darlington said. "We got some crazy breaks to score, and when they scored, they just methodically grinded it down there. It might feel worse because I felt like we had a better team this year. … Ain't no excuses. We lined it up, they lined it up and they were the more physical team. They deserved to win."

