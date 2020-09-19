3 key stats to a Washington win over Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington hasn't opened a season 2-0 since 2011, but that could change with a win in Arizona on Sunday.

How can that happen? It's easy to point out the Burgundy and Gold pass rush and say that Chase Young needs to get after Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. It's accurate too, but not precise.

Washington also has to run the football better. Much better. Three Washington running backs got carries last week in the win against the Eagles, and combined the stats are awful: 29 carries for 63 yards. That's fewer than 2.2. yards-per-carry.

Those are obvious things. Let's dig into some less obvious things: