3 key observations from Kansas football’s 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 play

LAWRENCE — Kansas football bounced back from a loss last week with a 51-22 home win Saturday in Big 12 Conference play against UCF.

Here are three observations from the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) victory against the Knights (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12):

A dominant first half for the Jayhawks

If there was any lingering disappointment from the recent loss against nationally-ranked Texas, Kansas didn’t show it against UCF. The Jayhawks went into halftime up 24-0, including a 21-point second quarter. It was a dominant performance in all aspects of the game, including an 82-yard punt return touchdown by Kansas redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean got the start again for the Jayhawks, as junior quarterback Jalon Daniels missed a second-straight game — presumably, again, due to the back issue that’s lingered since fall camp. Unlike last week against the Longhorns, Bean routinely led the Jayhawks on positive drives against the Knights. The success Kansas had on third downs, comparatively to UCF, loomed large through the first two quarters.

Kansas features a two-headed monster at running back

Kansas’ players and coaches have often talked about how dynamic their rushing attack can be, especially when it is led by a healthy duo of junior running back Devin Neal and redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. That certainly showed up in the first half and didn’t disappoint in the second. Neal finished with 154 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, while Hishaw finished with 134 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

Bean only finished 8-for-12 through the air for 91 yards and one touchdown, but the Jayhawks didn’t need to push the ball through the air in this one. They stuck with what worked, and enjoying success there helped them finish with a comfortable lead in time of possession.

They also never turned the ball over.

The Jayhawks’ defense responds

Kansas’ defense didn’t have its best day last week against Texas as the game wore on, but the Jayhawks looked like a completely different group this week against UCF. The health of Knights fifth-year quarterback John Rhys Plumlee likely played into their struggles, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain ended up playing quite a bit. The Knights didn’t score until the third quarter.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker had a forced fumble that redshirt sophomore defensive lineman D.J. Withers recovered for one turnover. UCF ended up building some momentum in the second half, but a running game wasn’t going to be enough for the Knights to make a comeback. It’s a performance that sets Kansas up well for a challenge on the road against Oklahoma State next week.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

