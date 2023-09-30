3 key observations from Kansas football’s 40-14 loss against Big 12 Conference-foe Texas

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s season suffered a setback Saturday with a 40-14 loss against Texas in Big 12 Conference play.

Here are three observations from the No. 24 Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) defeat against the No. 5 Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12):

Kansas’ defense steps up in the first half

Kansas’ offense struggled in the first half, with redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean in for junior quarterback Jalon Daniels — who is dealing with back tightness. If the Jayhawks weren’t running the ball, they weren’t advancing the ball. The only points they scored came because redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. picked up a fumble by Bean and ran the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Despite that, at halftime, Kansas only trailed 13-7.

The Jayhawks’ defense bent plenty, but didn’t break as often as it seemed like Texas might make it — including multiple drives that ended with field goal attempts. Just before the end of the second quarter, junior linebacker Cornell Wheeler intercepted a pass to keep the Longhorns from adding to their lead.

Jayhawks’ comeback in the second half falls short

Kansas was trying to start 5-0 for a second straight season, but wasn’t able to make it happen. This game wouldn’t resemble the Jayhawks’ upset of the Longhorns two years ago. Texas was able to maintain control of the game in the second half and come away with the win.

A key play in the second half was a failed fourth-down conversion attempt by Kansas in the third quarter, which also saw the Jayhawks turn the ball over. On 4th-and-1 at their own 38-yard line, trailing 20-14, Bean lost control of the ball and the Longhorns recovered. Texas drove for another touchdown to go up 26-14 and never looked back.

Texas dominates time of possession, plays ran

Time of possession favored Texas, and it wasn’t close. Plays ran favored Texas, and that wasn’t close either. It’s no wonder that the Longhorns were able to coast to a win, despite Kansas keeping it close deep into the third quarter.

Texas finished with almost 40 minutes of possession time, while Kansas had not much more than 20. Texas ran 86 plays, while Kansas ran 46. The Longhorns finished with 661 yards of total offense compared to the Jayhawks’ 260.

