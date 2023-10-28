3 key observations from Kansas football’s 38-33 upset win against No. 6 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — Kansas football was back at home Saturday for a Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma, and came away with 38-33 victory.

Here are three observations from the Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) win against the No. 6 Sooners (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12):

Kansas jumped out to 14-0 lead, but trailed at halftime

Kansas scored the game’s first points on an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter by junior cornerback Mello Dotson. It extended its lead with a rushing touchdown by redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. in the second quarter.

But after getting out to a 14-0 lead, the Jayhawks allowed 21 unanswered points and went into halftime down 21-17.

A fumble by redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson on a kickoff return didn’t help Kansas. It set up one of Oklahoma’s touchdown drives. But the Jayhawks, who had redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean starting again with junior quarterback Jalon Daniels out, had opportunities to be in a better position than it was after the end of the second quarter.

Both sides leaned on their running games

Kansas struggled to move the ball through the air when it decided to throw. Oklahoma did not worry about calling many passes. Regardless of how they got there, on a day when there was a lot of rain and a lightning delay both sides leaned on their running games.

The Jayhawks finished with 225 rushing yards on 41 attempts with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. The Sooners finished with 269 rushing yards on 55 attempts with an average of 4.9 yards per carry. That’s a combined total of 494 yards on the ground.

Kansas pulled off the upset, became bowl eligible

Coming into the game, Kansas hadn’t beaten Oklahoma since 1997. The Jayhawks also hadn’t clinched bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08. And both of those streaks came to an end with a Kansas win that represents the most significant victory of head coach Lance Leipold’s short tenure.

Hishaw was one of the Jayhawks’ stars of the game with his two touchdowns. Senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. led the defense with 10 tackles. Kansas has now matched its win total from 2022 and there are still four regular season games left that are all winnable.

Kansas players run out to the field to take on Oklahoma inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

