3 key observations from Kansas football’s 16-13 loss at home against Texas Tech

Kansas football was back at home Saturday for a Big 12 Conference game against Texas Tech, and suffered a 16-13 defeat.

Here are three observations from the No. 18 Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 in Big 12) loss against the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 in Big 12):

Kansas’ quarterback depth comes into focus

Coaches have spoken highly of freshman quarterback Cole Ballard, who joined the program as a walk-on, for a while. That he acquitted himself well against Texas Tech, even with the interception, reinforces those words.

But that doesn’t change the reality Kansas faces.

The Jayhawks came into the season with a lot of quarterback depth, considering they had both junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean on the roster. When Daniels ended up having to miss extended time, they still had Bean to turn to. But then Bean suffered an injury in the first half that forces him to miss the rest of the game against Texas Tech. And while it’s unclear what Bean’s status is moving forward, that might mean the fate of Kansas’ season rests on the shoulders of Ballard — who, if all went well for the Jayhawks, would have never played a meaningful snap this season.

Texas Tech’s running gave Kansas problems, at times, but never an overt amount of points

Senior running back Tahj Brooks wasn’t going to surprise Kansas on Saturday. The Red Raiders’ talented tailback had amassed more than 1,000 yards rushing before he played a snap against the Jayhawks. So for Brooks to eclipse 100 yards in the first half, and finish with 133 yards and a touchdown, just goes to show how impressive of a player he is.

But while Texas Tech finished with 136 yards rushing as a team, it only finished with 16 points. Of the four scoring drives the Red Raiders had, three ended with field goal attempts. Kansas’ defense did a lot to keep the game within reach, even if the Jayhawks still left with a loss.

Kansas may no longer be in the Big 12 title race, but the season isn’t lost

Kansas came into this game with aspirations of making the Big 12 championship game. Sure, the Jayhawks would have needed some help. But the potential head coach Lance Leipold and company could make it was there, if they won out during the regular season.

A loss Saturday against Texas Tech likely ends that dream.

If Kansas is going to make a Big 12 title game, odds are 2024 will be the soonest that can happen. But the Jayhawks are still bowl eligible for a second-straight season for the first time in more than a decade, and selling out David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. If there’s going to be disappointment, there also needs to be an appreciation for what’s happening with this program despite it.

Kansas running back Torry Locklin (12) carries the ball after a catch as Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) defends during the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

