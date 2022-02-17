3 key NFL offseason dates that’ll impact Eagles’ salary cap, plans for free agency

The Rams 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 was the official start of the 2022 offseason and all 32 teams’ ability to chase the Lombardi Trophy once again.

Philadelphia will have three first-round picks in April’s NFL draft, and who they target will likely depend on some of the moves made in free agency.

Joel Corry of CBS Sports took a deep dive into the key offseason dates that’ll have league-wide importance and a few others that’ll impact the Eagles specifically.

Here are three key NFL offseason dates that’ll impact Philadelphia’s salary cap and free-agent plans.

1. March 7 (10 days prior to start of 2022 League Year)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The final three years of Derek Barnett’s restructured deal (2022 through 2025 contract years) are void. Barnett will now become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2022 league year. The Eagles will have a $7,248,800 dead cap charge from Barnett’s 2022 through 2025 bonus proration after voiding.

2. March 16 (Day 1 of 2022 League Year)

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The official first day of the new league year means the Eagles can pick up options in the contracts of several extended players including tight end Dallas Goedert and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Goedert will earn a $3.215 million payment for a dummy 2026 contract year. Philadelphia would save money, as his 2022 base salary reduces from a fully guaranteed $4.25 million to a fully guaranteed $1.035 million. Mailata would be due a $7.035 million payment for a dummy 2026 contract year, with the left tackle’s 2022 base salary reducing from a fully guaranteed $8 million to a fully guaranteed $965,000 with the option being exercised.

Jason Kelce’s fully guaranteed $1.5 million roster bonus is due, and if he’s to return, Philadelphia would have to work out a new contract.

3. March 18 (Day 3 of 2022 League Year)

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

On March 18, another $2 million of cornerback Darius Slay’s $6 million 2022 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. Dallas Goedert ($14 million), Jordan Mailata ($14.5 million), and Josh Sweat ($9 million) will have their 2023 base salaries fully guaranteed. $1.55 million of cornerback Avonte Maddox’s $6.35 million 2023 base salary will become fully guaranteed. $2.25 million of kicker Jake Elliott’s 2022 base salary will become fully guaranteed.

