3 key matchups to watch during Packers vs. Bengals in Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to their best start since the 2018 season. Now sitting at 3-1, very few would have predicted the Bengals to be atop the AFC North through the first four weeks. Well, here they are and ready to challenge the Green Bay Packers in a game that just got a whole lot more interesting.

The Packers will look to try and extend their three-game win streak before divisional games begin. Cincinnati has already faced two teams from the NFC North, including a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 followed by a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay will be the Bengals’ toughest test to date. With wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Vikings, this Cincinnati team has benefitted from a strong start, mostly thanks to floundering opponents. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that they have a ton of young talent that could pose a serious threat to this ailing Packers team. This Green Bay team is banged up but still the clear favorites in Week 5.

Let’s take a look at three key matchups the Bengals could exploit in this week’s matchup.

Packers LT vs. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson

No one is sure who will play left tackle for the Packers on Sunday. It could be Elgton Jenkins, who is expected to return from an ankle injury, or it could be Yosh Nijman, who has done a solid job in his last two starts. Whoever it may be, they will have their hands full with Cincinnati’s top pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Hendrickson is up to 20 pressures on the season, which is currently ninth in the NFL. The fifth-year defensive end logged a career-high 13.5 sacks last season and is already up to 2.5 sacks in 2021.

Packers CBs Kevin King/Eric Stokes vs. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Green Bay expects to have King back this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. Eric Stokes did fine in his absence, but a shoulder injury to Jaire Alexander will keep Stokes in the starting lineup. That means it will be King and Stokes tasked with covering Tee Higgins and Chase. The Bengals may try to exploit King if he is matched up on their fifth overall pick. King was the culprit behind a deep touchdown pass in Week 1, and Chase has been a big play waiting to happen all season. The rookie has an NFL-high 3 catches of at least 40 yards to go along with four receiving touchdowns. King will be thrown right back into the fire upon his return.

Packers RBs Aaron Jones/A.J. Dillon vs. Bengals run defense

The Packers could use a solid game out of both of their running backs against the Bengals. Cincinnati’s run defense is currently ninth in the league, allowing 93.5 rushing yards per game. Dillon is coming off a strong week against the Steelers in which he carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards. Jones also received 15 carries but was not nearly as effective. However, this could very well be a game where Jones gets back on track. Running the ball has been a winning recipe for this Green Bay offense, and now is not the time to abandon it. Hopefully, Matt LaFleur continues to feed his backfield even against a stout defense.

