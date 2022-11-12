3 key matchups to watch as the Bears battle the Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where they’re looking to get back in the win column after a 35-32 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Although the Bears came up short against the Dolphins, this team is night-and-day from what they were in the first month of the season. With a win against Detroit, they will find themselves in the wild-card mix.

Here are three key matchups that the Bears will have to exploit to get the win against the Lions.

Bears offensive line vs. Lions front seven

It’s clear that the Bears are leaning into Justin Fields’ ability to run. That means more read options, more RPO’s, and more designed runs for Chicago’s dynamic quarterback. The Lions defense ranks 31st against the run, allowing nearly 150 yards per game on the ground. The Bears are in the midst of a four-game stretch in which they have accumulated 225+ yards rushing, the first team to do so since the 1976 Steelers. Expect a lot of running from Fields, as well as David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

Bears secondary vs. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions have found a gem in second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The brother of Equanimeous St. Brown has had at least seven catches in four games this season, and is Jared Goff’s favorite target. Chicago struggled defensively last week, specifically against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Lions can put up points, and St. Brown is one of their biggest threats to do so.

Bears WR Chase Claypool vs. Lions secondary

I think we see Chase Claypool become more integrated into the Bears offense this week. He is a physical specimen that could terrorize the middle of the field. The Lions have the fourth worst passing defense in football, and that’ll play right into the hands of Claypool and the rest of the Bears receivers.

