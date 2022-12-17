3 key matchups to watch as the Bears battle the Eagles in Week 15

The Bears are 3-10 and are welcoming the best team in football, the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles, into Soldier Field. What could possibly go wrong?

With no one giving the Bears a chance to even keep pace with the high-flying Eagles, here are the three biggest matchups that fans should keep an eye on this Sunday.

Eagles' balanced attack vs. Bears defense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have beaten teams in every way you can think of this season. When the Titans sold out to stop their run game, Jalen Hurts threw for nearly 400 yards. Against Green Bay, Philadelphia ran for over 300 yards. They are finding ways to beat everyone, and counter every punch that defenses throw their way. The Bears can’t let the Eagles offense do whatever they want. If the run game gets going early, then Shane Steichen’s offense will begin hitting play action throws and running circles around Chicago’s defense. The Bears need to contain Philadelphia early and find a way to set the tone.

Justin Fields vs. Eagles secondary

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields has become one of the most dynamic and must-see quarterbacks in the NFL. He is eighth in the NFL in rushing with 905 yards to go along with eight touchdowns, and he’s also tossed 13 touchdowns on the season. However, Fields has thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled eight times. The Eagles defense leads the NFL in takeaways and will surely be looking to pounce on the second year quarterback to force mistakes.

Bears run game vs. Eagles run defense

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

While the Eagles defense has forced a lot of turnovers, teams can definitely find success by running on them. They are a middle of the pack unit when it comes to stopping the run, allowing just over 118 yards. The Bears have the league’s best running game at over 189 yards per game. That is going to be their one hope of keeping up with this high-powered Eagles team.

[listicle id=525472]

[listicle id=525474]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire