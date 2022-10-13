3 key matchups to watch as the Bears battle the Commanders in Week 6

The Chicago Bears are now 2-3 after losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which they led in the fourth quarter.

Now on a short week, the Bears will host the also-struggling Washington Commanders in a battle of teams trying to get back on track.

Here are the matchups that will be the biggest factors in terms of who gets to put a checkmark in the “W” column.

Commanders O-Line vs. Bears pass rush

The Commanders have allowed 20 sacks this season, which is the third most in the NFL. The Bears, however, have only eight sacks defensively, which is the third fewest in the league. Despite the lack of protection, Carson Wentz is fourth in the NFL in passing yards, and Washington’s weapons have all collectively had good seasons. If Chicago sustains pressure, they can disrupt Wentz and the passing game and force turnovers. If the pressure is few and far between, the Commanders could put up points with their quietly-stacked offense.

Commanders secondary vs. Bears receivers

The Commanders secondary has been sub-par this season. They have allowed 11 touchdown passes, which is the second most in the NFL, and have collectively intercepted just one pass. This could be a game in which Justin Fields comes out of his shell. Expect a solid game from Darnell Mooney, and hopefully, Luke Getsy lets Fields sling the rock a little more than we have seen over the first month and a half of the season. Fields actually leads the NFL in yards per completion, so a deep shot or two certainly isn’t out of the question.

Bears secondary vs. Commanders receivers

To flip the script, the Bears need to slow down the likes of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. The good news is rookie Jahan Dotson has already been ruled out. Chicago has allowed the ninth fewest passing yards per game in the NFL this season, while Washington has the 10th best passing offense in the league, statistically speaking. After everyone saw this game on the schedule and collectively moaned, they could all be pleasantly surprised at the amount of offense we see throughout the night.

