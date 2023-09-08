3 key matchups for Cowboys at Giants in Week 1

The 2023 season is upon us and the Cowboys start the year facing off against the NFL East rival Giants on Sunday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Free agency and the draft appear to have improved both rosters, offering optimism for heading into the new season.

The Cowboys, coming off a 12-win season, and New York, coming off a nine-win season where both advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, have their sights on playoff berths in 2023.

With Dak Prescott under center, Dallas has gone 10-0 against the Giants over the last six seasons. But over the last three seasons, the Cowboys are also 0-3 in Week 1 games. Mike McCarthy’s strategy of sidelining his starters in the preseason has led to some pretty clunky starts over the years. This offers a wide range of reasonable outcomes on Sunday. Matchups will make the difference so today we look at three key matchups between the Cowboys and New York.

Darren Waller vs Jayron Kearse and company

The headliner of the Giants’ offseason buzz has been the acquisition of star TE Darren Waller. Standing 6-foot-6, 255-pounds, Waller brings size, speed and athleticism to the New York offense. He’s the complete package as a pass catcher and essentially serves as WR1 in the Giants offense.

While no team is perfectly equipped to handle a player like Waller, the Cowboys are as close as a team could reasonably hope to be. Dan Quinn has long valued long and lean coverage men inside and has spent his term in Dallas collecting such players.

Defensive backs like Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell at stand between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, and all possess varying degrees of man coverage ability inside. Kearse has shined in the roll of TE-coverage specialist since joining Dallas in 2021 and he appears the odds-on favorite to draw the Waller straw on Sunday night.

Kearse is a well-studied leader on the Cowboys defense. Equally adept in his run fits, Kearse can be an asset on the field in any down, distance or circumstance. If anyone shadows Waller, it’s likely to be him, making this a critical matchup to follow.

Catch Rate vs Average Depth of Target (min 40 targets) Darren Waller

• Catch Rate: 65.1%

• aDOT: 13.4 yards Waller had the 14th highest aDOT in the NFL, with a high catch rate relative to his aDOT Only DeVante Parker had a higher catch rate and aDOT > 12.5 yards pic.twitter.com/6YG4eD4wNQ — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) March 15, 2023

But because Waller presents such a challenge, expect Quinn to use plenty of zone looks in his coverage. The Cowboys will disguise and rotate between man and zone often. If a team can’t stop a pass catcher straight up, making things difficult on the passer is the next-best thing.

Forcing Daniel Jones to stand in the pocket just a fraction of a second longer while he deciphers the coverage could be all the Cowboys defense needs to neutralize the biggest threat.

The Giants boast a highly talented line with standout players inside and out. They will represent one of the biggest challenges for the Cowboys offensive line this season and are sure to push Dallas to their limits in both phases of the game.

With such talent across the line, Mike Solari won’t be able to slide protections in any one direction consistently. Players will need to stand on their own two feet and win one-on-one matchups for things to work. And that means the veteran Smith holding his own against the Giants’ newest defensive star.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Thibodeaux came on strong. Powerful, fast and explosive, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher can burn the corner or counter inside with equal efficiency. Packaged with a heavy dose of creative blitzes under infamous defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Smith will need to be on-point in his pass protection.

In the past this would be seen as just another Sunday for the Cowboys All-Pro LT. Smith has built a Hall of Fame career dominating opponents like Thibodeaux. But those dominant years may be behind Smith. Injuries have taken their toll on the 32-year-old and many wonder how much Smith has left in the tank.

Smith has only played in 17 games over the past three seasons and most of his recent film has been uncharacteristically pedestrian. While injuries, sickness and a temporary position shift to the right side are valid reasons why Dallas saw slippage in Smith, results matter and Dallas hasn’t seen good results in a while.

Tyron Smith vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be must watch this weekend and an extremely important match for the game's outcome — John Owning (@JohnOwning) September 6, 2023

Given the entire Cowboys starting unit sat out all preseason and Smith is nursing an ankle injury suffered earlier in the week, there’s again reason for concern even though he’s back to his natural position at LT.

Thibodeaux has the ability to wreck a game so if Smith isn’t up the task, things good get ugly on Prescott’s blindside.

Mike McCarthy vs Brian Daboll

Nfl Ny Giants Vs Dallas Cowboys Cowboys At Giants

The coaching element cannot be downplayed in this matchup. Brian Daboll is coming off, what many considered, an overachieving season in 2022. He maximized his roster, earning a playoff berth and a Coach of the Year trophy in the process.

He’s considered a top-notch offensive mind who is both creative and analytically driven. His decision-making is well-regarded and his ability to exploit matchups is well-documented.

Brian Daboll explains his overall philosophy on the decision to go for it on 4th down: “I’m a big believer in analytics” pic.twitter.com/iZbFfu3oCC — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) August 22, 2022

While McCarthy is the tenured coach with far more skins on the wall, he’s the one with something to prove. McCarthy hasn’t called plays since his days back in Green Bay and even then, many questioned how much was him and how much was Aaron Rodgers.

His game management and decision making have also been called into question since joining Dallas. Adding more pressure to the situation is McCarthy’s conservativeness in the preseason. He rested nearly all of his starters in the preseason and risks rolling out a very rusty team on Sunday night.

Daboll’s Giants have clear strengths and weakness on the roster and how McCarthy chooses to attack it will have an enormous impact on the result of the game.

As discussed in the Week 1 defensive profile, New York is stout up front and inexperienced in their secondary. McCarthy can’t expect a conservative run-heavy gameplan to work against the Giants because that would play into New York’s strength.

McCarthy needs to aggressively attack the secondary on early downs. It will reduce the number of third downs he faces and limit the frequency of Prescott passing in obvious passing situations. Offensive gameplans aren’t created in a vacuum, they are made with the opponent in mind and McCarthy needs to show he’s aware of that.

