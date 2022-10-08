3 key matchups could decide Patriots’ Week 5 game vs. Lions

The Patriots host the Detroit Lions in a week 5 matchup that features the red throwback jerseys for the first time in 10 years. The Lions (1-3) are looking to prove skeptics wrong that their high-powered offense can carry their struggling defense.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are hoping to avoid a third straight loss with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first NFL start.

Without further ado, let’s get into the key matchups that could decide the fate of this week’s game for the Patriots.

Nelson Agholor vs Jeff Okudah

After a slow start due to injuries, Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has turned a corner and is a bright spot for one of the league’s worst defenses. He’s pulled together a few good performances against the likes of Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf in back-to-back weeks. The defensive issues stem from the Lions’ lack of talent in the front-seven, excluding Aidan Hutchinson.

For this week, Nelson Agholor will most likely be Okudah’s assignment, and Agholor should have a slight edge due to his blazing speed. If Agholor can win the battle against Okudah, it should start to open up the offense more and hopefully allow Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to have a big game over the middle and in the seam.

Patriots' pass rush vs Lions OL

The Lions offensive line is better than many people thought they would be this year. As for the Patriots, they have done a good job at applying pressure and keeping the QB guessing. One of the keys to the game is to force Jared Goff to beat you, and if the Patriots can apply pressure consistently, there is a chance that Goff will make some costly throws.

Specifically, Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, and Josh Uche need to be consistent in delivering pressure, as the Lions like to move the ball down the field fast.

With good coverage, they should be able to feast, especially with safety blankets Amon-Ra St. Brown (questionable) and D’Andre Swift (out), two players who get the ball early and make teams pay for being overly aggressive, both possibly out this week.

Kyle Dugger vs T.J. Hockenson

Kyle Dugger may need some help from Adrian Phillips containing T.J Hockenson, but the Patriots can try eliminating one of the game’s most dynamic tight ends by bracketing him in coverage. Dugger seems to be returning to full health and should have his hands full. But the Patriots will need to rely on their best playmaker to make plays and help get their defense off the field on third-down situations.

Hockenson won’t be easy to slow down, but with all of the injuries for the Lions, the Patriots can shift their attention to him fully, while forcing the other receivers and Goff to beat them over the top.

I have my doubts that could happen with how good Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones have been this season in coverage, and how consistently solid Jalen Mills has been as well.

