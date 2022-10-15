3 key matchups could decide Patriots’ Week 6 game vs. Browns

The New England Patriots (2-3) will be taking on an old friend in Jacoby Brissett as the Cleveland Browns (2-3) look to get back on track. Both teams could potentially be without their starting quarterback as it still isn’t official as to whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start this week.

Although Jones looked better in practice, my gut is pointing to one more week of Zappe Hour. The Patriots will look to win two straight and improve to 3-3 on the short season, but they may be without starting running back Damien Harris, along with Jones.

With what we know at this stage of the week, let’s get into the three key positional matchups that could decide the fate of this Week 6 game.

Trent Brown vs Myles Garrett

Trent Brown has been an immovable force to start the season and has had his share of tough assignments. After a rough start for the offensive line to begin the year, Brown and the team have really improved. All except for Isaiah Wynn, who will most likely be matched up with Myles Garrett, as the Browns will look to exploit his early-season struggles with the league’s best pass-rusher.

Although the Browns will likely target Wynn, Bill Belichick and his offense will design plays away from him. With this, it is up to Brown to eventually take on Garrett as adjustments ensue throughout the game. Brown has been incredible so far and would need to have another monster game to ensure that whoever is the starting quarterback, between healthy Bailey Zappe and an injured Mac Jones, stays upright.

Jon Jones vs Amari Cooper

Although the Browns have elite running backs, they also have one of the more talented wide receivers in Cooper.

He was acquired this offseason from the Cowboys and has fit in nicely with the Browns. Despite being in the league for nine seasons, Cooper is only 28 years old and is looking like he could be in for another 1000-plus receiving yard season.

Jon Jones has been very good since moving to the outside cornerback position, but he’ll have his hands full with Cooper this week. If the Patriots can contain the outside runs and Cooper, it’ll be hard for the other weapons to shine, which would ultimately give the Patriots’ already elite defense a much easier day.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs Browns Defense

Rhamondre Stevenson had a career week last season and is showing his improvement in all facets of the game. Stevenson will most likely handle three-down duties, especially with Damien Harris likely out for the game. He will be tasked with producing against the Browns in both running and passing situations.

If he can piggyback off the electric performance we saw last week and be more involved in the passing game, the Patriots will have a budding superstar weapon on their roster that should only make the lives of other Patriots’ weapons that much easier.

