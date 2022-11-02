3 key matchups could decide Patriots’ Week 9 game vs. Colts

The New England Patriots find themselves in a sneaky tough matchup against a good Colts defense and a struggling Patriots offense.

And yet, the struggling offense could be a problem with the Colts (3-4-1) handing the reins over to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The offense has been so poor that they fired their offensive coordinator five days before this week’s matchup.

For the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, this game is one of those with the writing on the wall for a blowout win at home. But there are some key matchups that could ultimately sway the tides to the Colts.

Jonathan Taylor vs Ja'Whaun Bentley

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor is an elite running back and has plenty of skill to give the Patriots defense headaches, even with the Colts’ offensive line playing poorly.

The Patriots, however, have a defensive front that has struggled stopping the run on the interior. So it’ll be up to Bentley to slow down Taylor, especially if Kyle Dugger is out for this game.

Bentley in 2022 has improved mightily and rarely misses tackles. The 26-year-old will have his hands full in this matchup, but the Patriots are counting on him to continue his ascension in his fifth year as he quickly establishes himself as an important cog to the defensive machine.

Hunter Henry vs Colts LBs

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have good linebackers, and Hunter Henry has been putrid this season, quite frankly. To be fair, a lot of that has to do with the offense struggling as a whole, but he has not been productive.

This week, Henry has a chance to have a breakout game as Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers are starting to gain much more respect across the league, which should enable him to find opportunities to make more plays than he has all year.

If Henry can be a security blanket and red zone target like he was last year, there is a chance this offense can roll through the Colts and also pick up some momentum into the second half of the season.

Story continues

Rhamondre Stevenson vs Everybody

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Stevenson has had a heck of a stretch recently, but it is clear the offense is moving efficiently through him as both a pass catcher and runner. If we can see that, so can the rest of the league. So the Colts should be doing everything they can to eliminate him.

I personally think that Stevenson is blossoming into a top-10 RB before our eyes, and if he can prove that the last few weeks are not a fluke and that this is his team, then the Patriots should have themselves a star in the making and someone to help make this offense flow a lot better than it has in the past.

[listicle id=130325]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire