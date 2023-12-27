Here are 3 key Clemson football 2024 signees already learning the ropes at the Gator Bowl

Fifteen of Clemson’s 22 high school signees are expected to be early enrollees in January, and eight of those players are getting a jump-start on the acclimation process by joining the team in Jacksonville as the Tigers prepare for Friday’s Gator Bowl.

A rule adopted by the NCAA last year permits signees to participate in bowl practices and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes it will be beneficial.

“Guys can come in and get some practice with you, come to the bowl with you – the whole deal,” Swinney said. “They can’t play but can be a part of the process and that’s really helpful. You can go ahead and start getting some guys acclimated and making the transition.”

The Gator Bowl, which features Clemson (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5) is set for Friday (noon, ESPN).

Here are three of the signees who are in Jacksonville and expected to have an impact on the 2024 team sooner than later:

Sammy Brown may be Clemson's most versatile athlete

Brown sizes up as the crown jewel of the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound five-star prospect from Commerce, Georgia, could play multiple positions, but is projected as a linebacker at Clemson, where he’ll get opportunities thanks to Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s early exit for the NFL Draft.

Brown also will benefit from tutoring under the guidance of Barrett Carter, who’s back for a junior season.

“Everybody knows a lot about Sammy Brown,” Swinney said. “He’s a dude, we all know that. Super excited to finally get started and plug him in.”

In addition to being the recipient of the High School Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, Brown also was a standout running back, averaging nine yards per carry en route to 2,289 yards last season. He also is an accomplished athlete in wrestling and track.

Clemson's David Eziomume may have room to run

With the transfer of third-team back Domonique Thomas, David Eziomume is expected to fill that role immediately. And with starter Will Shipley still weighing his future options, that role could expand greatly.

Eziomume, of Kennesaw, Georgia, is a big back (6-1, 205) with a personality to match, Swinney says.

“This kid has a ton of personality,” Swinney said. “He’s a home run hitter and a perfect fit for this class. We could only take one (running back) and we feel like we got our guy. We’re really excited about David.”

CFP HOPEFULS: How Dabo Swinney's 2024 class might impact Clemson's College Football Playoff chances

Clemson's Champ Thompson will lean on mentors

With Ruke Orhorhoro headed to the NFL and Tyler Davis out of eligibility, there may be opportunity for Thompson to get playing time in 2024.

Davis is playing in the Gator Bowl, so Swinney is counting on him to impart plenty of knowledge to players such as Thompson.

“A guy like Champ Thompson, for example, for him to have a couple of days during the week with Tyler Davis, I mean that’s pretty cool,” Swinney said. “To have that opportunity with a guy he’s not going to be able to play with, but to be able to learn from him for a few days, I think, is great.”

Other Clemson football signees getting early jump in Jacksonville

In addition to the aforementioned trio, five other signees will be going through the practice paces at the Gator Bowl and getting their first taste of the postseason experience.

They include cornerbacks Tavoy Feagin and Corian Gipson, kicker Nolan Hauser, safety Ricardo Jones and preferred walk-on wide receiver Chase Byrd. Those five also will enroll in January and go through spring practice.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football giving these 3 key signees early look at Gator Bowl