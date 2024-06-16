3 key battles that will decide England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia

England's first game of Euro 2024 is almost upon us.

There's been plenty of buzz and speculation about who will make the lineup for the Three Lions against Serbia on Sunday, with the entire nation eager for a flying start.

England are clear favourites heading into their opener, boasting an attack that looks mouthwateringly strong on paper.

Serbia, however, will be eager to spring a surprise, armed with some players who are familiar with some of Gareth Southgate's squad.

Here are three key battles that could prove decisive this weekend.

Marc Guehi is poised to partner John Stones as England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday, stepping into the spotlight in the absence of key defender Harry Maguire.

Guehi received his first senior call-up in March two years ago, when Gareth Southgate named him in the squad to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Now, on this grander stage, he faces the daunting task of delivering an inspiring performance against a formidable Serbian team, featuring the prolific former Premier League striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Since moving from Fulham to Al Hilal, Mitrovic has consistently found the net with aplomb. For the Serbian national team, the 29-year-old has scored over 50 goals in almost 100 appearances.

If Southgate has done his homework, he'll have a strategic plan in place to neutralise Mitrovic's threat, leveraging Guehi's pace and defensive prowess.

Declan Rice vs Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Both barrel-chested and brave with the ball, Declan Rice against Sergej Milinkovic-Savic promises to be an intriguing contest.

Rice will carry plenty of confidence into the Three Lions' opener, buoyed by his outstanding season with Arsenal in the Premier League. The defensive midfielder was integral in the Gunners' 2023/24 campaign, contributing seven goals and eight assists as they narrowly finished runners-up to Manchester City.

While many eyes are on Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane to light up the scoreboard, Rice could just be the unexpected hero to score a crucial goal.

Milinkovic-Savic will spare no effort to ensure this doesn't happen. Previously compared to City legend Yaya Toure, the 29-year-old boasts the physique to clear danger from his box and pose a significant aerial threat in the opponent's area.

Currently a player for Al Hilal, Milinkovic-Savic secured the Saudi Pro League, the King's Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup during the 2023/24 season.

Harry Kane vs Nikola Milenkovic

As England fans eagerly pore over the teamsheet on Sunday, their eyes will invariably seek out Harry Kane's inevitable name. Since his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich last summer, the 30-year-old striker has etched his name in Bundesliga history with a record-breaking debut season marked by prolific goal-scoring prowess.

While Kane's quest for silverware in the 2023/24 season fell short, his hunger for goals remains undiminished, making him a formidable threat in this summer's tournament. Halting Kane's scoring spree will pose a formidable challenge for any opponent.

Enter Nikola Milenkovic, whose commanding presence and physicality could prove pivotal in unsettling Kane and disrupting his rhythm on the field. Standing at an imposing 6'5, Milenkovic uses his towering frame to dominate aerial duels and impose himself defensively. However, his aggressive style might come at a cost; a mistimed challenge could see England's dynamic duo, Foden and Saka, tumbling in the box, resulting in Kane stepping up to convert a penalty.

In this high-stakes matchup, Milenkovic's ability to contain Kane while navigating the fine line between assertiveness and discipline will be crucial in shaping the outcome of the game.