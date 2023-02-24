3 Jets storylines to watch during 2023 NFL Combine

Joe Douglas, Derek Carr, and Broderick Jones / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The NFL Scouting Combine begins next week in Indianapolis, and this is really where the offseason kicks in to high gear as the blueprint for so many is set during off-the-record discussions between team personnel, agents and others.

While Robert Saleh and his coaching staff won’t be attending, GM Joe Douglas and the Jets’ personnel staff will be.

So, what are some Jets-related topics to keep an eye on? Let’s break down the top three.

Do the Jets have a quarterback — or an idea of one?

Derek Carr’s visit with the Jets wrapped up last week and it was a good one. Carr came away confident in the direction the Jets are headed, while New York erased any concerns it had with how the quarterback would work in the New York market. Carr now plans to take another visit or two before making his decision on where he wants to sign before the start of free agency (he wants to help recruit others to his new team). The Jets, meanwhile, wait to hear what Aaron Rodgers plans to do.

This is likely the week where the Jets really need to solidify what they’re going to do at quarterback. It seems obvious Rodgers is their top choice, however, if he doesn’t fancy them as much, they must put all their eggs in Carr’s basket.

Will the Jets be able to finalize their most important position at the combine? That will be the topic of conversation when Douglas meets the media.

Aaron Rodgers / Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports

Have the Jets made any cap-saving moves yet?

The Jets sit $264,487 over the base salary cap of $224.8 million. They need to make some moves in order to not only add a quarterback, but also retain some of their many free agents, fortify their offensive line and continue adding to the defense.

The Jets don’t have to announce any moves in Indianapolis, but it will be interesting to see if they’re headed in the direction of making any. Potential cut candidates include defensive end Carl Lawson, receiver Corey Davis, and slot/kick returner/punt returner Braxton Berrios.

Could Joe Douglas be looking at QBs at the combine?

Offensive line, linebacker, safety and interior defensive linemen figure to be the positions the Jets focus the most on in Indianapolis. Expect Gang Green to keep an eye on safeties Brian Branch (Alabama) and Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), offensive tackles Broderick Jones (Georgia) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma), and linebacker Trenton Simpson (Clemson).

Could quarterback also be on that list? It might be if they end up trading for Rodgers.

The four-time MVP certainly solves the Jets' quarterbacking problems for 2023, but, at 39, there are only so many years left for him. This year could very well be his last. The Jets need to make sure they have their future secured as well. While the team continues to publicly back Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, many around the NFL question the validity of that.

If the right player is there for New York, maybe they look to draft him, so he can learn behind Rodgers before taking over in 2024 or 2025.