3 Jaguars who underachieved in 2021

No one operating logically thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would be a playoff team in 2021. But even coming off a 1-15 season, there was a reason for optimism. The team had just drafted the most talented quarterback it’s ever had with the first overall pick in Trevor Lawrence, and it hired what it thought was a proven winner in three-time national champion Urban Meyer.

This season’s squad disappointed at every level, though. Poor coaching and returns from the free-agent acquisitions limited Lawrence’s development, and this team enters the 2022 offseason still in desperate need of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

A lot of players on this team didn’t live up to expectations, but here are three who underachieved majorly.

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard not to be impressed with what Shenault did as a rookie in 2020. A second-round pick, his numbers weren’t overly impressive, but he managed 600 yards and five touchdowns despite a revolving door at the quarterback spot. He was expected to have a breakout sophomore season with Lawrence under center.

That’s not how things played out, though. He finished with more receiving yards this season, totaling 619, but he also saw 21 more targets and couldn’t find the end zone this season. He had eight drops, as well, which ranked in the top-12 of the league.

Shenault was used creatively in his rookie season, but that creativity dropped off significantly this season. The team will hope that his play will improve under a new offensive scheme, but it shouldn’t hold its breath. The receiving corps was a problem this season, and it will almost certainly be addressed heavily this offseason. Shenault could find himself on the outs if the team adds a few more pass-catchers.

OT Jawaan Taylor

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor hasn’t quite lived up to his draft hype when many saw him as a first-round prospect, but he has at least been reliable in Jacksonville. He’s started every game since entering the league three years ago, but the former Florida Gator’s play has left a lot to be desired.

This season was perhaps his weakest. He ranked just 67 among 83 qualifying NFL offensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was penalized 11 times — eight holds and three false starts. Only three players in the league were penalized more this season.

His durability is a major selling point, and it’s one that his counterpart Cam Robinson, who is set to be a free agent, can’t boast. But he’s becoming a liability, and with the play of rookie Walker Little, he could find himself out of a job next season, especially if the team opts to take a tackle with the first pick.

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

I’m not sure what to say about Chaisson at this point. It just doesn’t seem to be working out.

The Jags used one of the two first-round picks from the Jalen Ramsey trade to take the former LSU edge rusher in the first round in 2020, and the production is just not there. There was optimism that he would improve on a 19-tackle, one-sack season with a new defensive scheme this year, which saw him in the stand-up, 3-4 edge rushing role he played in college.

But that didn’t materialize. He had 31 tackles this season, but still just matched his sack total and tackles for loss total (three) from 2020. He also had four quarterback hits compared to his nine as a rookie. He finished the year as one of the worst edge defenders, per PFF, grading 107 among 113 qualifying players.

He started just eight games this year, and it doesn’t seem like he has much of a future aside from a rotational role on the roster. The Jags could draft his replacement with the first overall pick, but even if they won’t, they will likely take some competition for him in a deep edge rusher class.

