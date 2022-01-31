3 Jaguars who overachieved in 2021

It’s no surprise that standouts were few and far between for Jacksonville in 2021. The team struggled on the field once again, going 3-14 and finishing with the worst record in the NFL for the second year in a row.

Yesterday, we took a look at three players who underachieved in 2021, though there were many candidates. It wasn’t all bad for the Jags this year, though. A few players were unexpectedly impressive despite the team’s overall struggles and likely played themselves into bigger roles next year even with the transition the roster is certain to undergo this offseason.

Here are three players who outproduced their expectations in a down 2021 season for the Jaguars.

EDGE Dawuane Smoot

Smoot was drafted by the Jags back in 2017, but it’s taken him a bit to catch on in the league. However, he was given a two-year extension ahead of this season, and he played fairly well. He finished with career-highs in tackles (36) and tackles for loss (seven) while tying his career-best mark in sacks with six.

He played his biggest role yet this season, starting 10 games in favor of K’Lavon Chaisson, whose struggles carried over from his rookie season. Smoot could find himself relegated to a rotational role again next year if the team selects an edge rusher with the first pick, but he ranked in the upper half among edge rushers in the league this year (42nd among 113 qualifying players). He gives the team key depth regardless of whether it sees him as a starter moving forward.

WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell was arguably the most pleasant surprise on the team this season. He finished third in yards with 434 on 51 catches, and he also caught a touchdown pass. His PFF grade for the season was the highest for Jacksonville among qualifying offensive players, and his positional ranking of 48th out of 133 puts him squarely in the starting realm.

He likely won’t be a starter next year with D.J. Chark Jr. coming back from injury and the team almost certainly looking to add more weapons at the position, but he certainly played himself into a roster spot. The former first-round pick demonstrated why he was thought of so highly coming into the league, and his career reboot in Jacksonville went very well in Year 1, even though he started on the practice squad.

WR/Returner Jamal Agnew

Agnew is certainly the most unique player on this list and one of the most unique in the entire league. A return specialist who began his career as a cornerback, Agnew transitioned to receiver after becoming one of the game’s better returners.

He wasn’t among the more heralded offseason additions, but he proved to be one of the most impactful. He found the end zone twice on returns, once on a 102-yard runback (which contributed to his 525 kick return yards for the season), and again on a missed field goal that came up short.

However, his most surprising impact came in the passing game. He stepped in to play a big role after Chark’s injury, and he started two games, finishing the season with 24 catches for 229 yards and a receiving touchdown. He wasn’t expected to have to play on offense, but he did his job when his number was called and could be a playmaker moving forward, though his season was cut short with an injury.

