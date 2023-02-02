3 Jaguars finished top 5 at their position in Players’ All-Pro vote

The play of Jacksonville Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Evan Engram didn’t earn either player Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, but it also didn’t go unnoticed by their peers.

In the inaugural Players’ All-Pro team, voted on by NFL players, Scherff finished with the third most votes among right guards and Engram finished fifth at tight end.

Rounding out the list of Jaguars players who finished top five at their position is Jamal Agnew, who was fifth place among kick returners and third among punt returners. Earlier this week, Agnew was added to the Pro Bowl roster in the place of Baltimore Ravens returner Devin Duvernay.

Scherff and Engram were both added to the Jaguars roster as free agents during the 2021 offseason. Agnew was signed by the team in 2020.

Engram is set to hit free agency this March and Agnew has only one year left on his contract, but both players have expressed interest in returning to the Jaguars.

