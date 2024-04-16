3 Jackson State football players enter the transfer portal on the first day of the spring cycle

Jackson State football lost a lot of speed on offense Tuesday.

Wide receiver Seven McGee and tight end, Jency Riley Jr., two of the fastest players on the Tigers' roster at their positions, announced they were entering the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Cortney Lyles also announced he wis in the portal, which is open through April 30.

McGee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Officially in the transfer portal! Ready to work!"

Entering the portal is nothing new for McGee. He initially announced he had entered the portal on Dec. 5, 2023. Two days later, he was out, posting on X, “After a great talk with the coach (T.C.) Taylor, I’ll be staying and finishing my senior year at Jackson State. Go Tigers.”

McGee played in nine games in his lone season at JSU. He was second on the team in touchdown receptions with four and had 19 catches for 136 yards. His best game was against Texas Southern catching five passes for 43 yards and one touchdown.

McGee and Riley did not play in the Blue and White Spring game on April 6.

Jackson State is in trouble at the tight end position: Riley was the only player coming back with any playing experience. He has the speed to get behind the defense and was a capable blocker. He entrance into the portal leaves, Derek Scott, Sebastian Saint-Louis and Kendarrius Smith to fight it out for the starting position. It would not be surprising to see Taylor check the portal for a possible replacement for Riley.

On his X page, Riley said, “I have officially entered the transfer portal.

Riley, a junior, played in six games and had seven catches for 88 yards and one touchdown. He was injured and missed the rest of the season.

Lyles, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman who played his high school football at Provine. He transferred to Jackson State from Southwest Mississippi Junior College.

On his X page he has a photo of his name, NCAA ID, sport and institution.

J.T. Keith is the HBCU Sports editor for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at JKeith@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @JTKEITH1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 3 Jackson State football players enter transfer portal on first day