3 interior defensive linemen Saints fans should watch at the NFL Scouting Combine

As the NFL Scouting Combine workouts get under way on Wednesday, there will be a few players for New Orleans Saints fans to watch closely. One position in particular will pique interest based on the undeniable need at the position: interior defensive line. While the Saints try to work out another extensions with 2016 fourth-round draft pick David Onyemata, they currently have no defensive tackles under contract in 2023.

While some free agents will be tempting, adding young talent from the draft should be seen as a high-priority for head coach Dennis Allen’s defense. This year’s interior defensive line class is an impressively deep one, especially if a team is in the search for a run-stuffer. But there will be a few disruptive pass-rushers available as well. Here are three defensive tackles to focus in on at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, what to watch for and which roles they could serve in New Orleans

Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey

With an arrest warrant now looming over Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Kancey could leap to the first player off the board at his position. At 6-foot and 280 pounds, the 2022 unanimous All-American carries a smaller frame at his position. However, that has not stopped him from producing at a high level.

In 2022, Kancey notched 7.5 sacks in 11 games, proving to be one of this year’s best interior pass-rushers. He also led the nation for defensive tackles with 14.5 tackles for a loss. For the Saints, his pass rushing prowess should be most intriguing. Lining him up as a 3-technique rusher would add the interior disruption the unit could not consistently produce in 2022.

You should be watching Kancey’s initial burst off of the 40-yard dash as well as his vertical leap and broad jump testing. Each of these elements will give an idea for his innate explosiveness, which could help him win at the line of scrimmage despite his size. His on-field drills working with trainers and coaches will be vital as well. It will also be worth keeping an eye on his bench press reps to get an idea of his upper-body strength when he does get tangled up with offensive linemen.

Projected draft round: 1-2

Florida DT Gervon Dexter

While Kancey is a high-level pressure player, Dexter checks the boxes as both an impact rusher and run-stopper. At 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, you would not expect Dexter to be as athletic and speedy as he is and that is exactly what allows him to win off the line of scrimmage. He is great at anticipating snap counts and can be dominant in one-on-one situations. However, he can be engulfed when double-teamed.

With the Saints bringing former Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham in as their new defensive line coach, there’s an immediate connection to Dexter on staff. Last season, New Orleans struggled when it came to interior run defense. With the exception of free agent defensive tackle Kentavius Street, each interior defender had an average depth of tackle of 3 yards or more, per Pro Football Focus. That means tackles weren’t being made until after offensive players had already gained at least 3 yards. Not ideal for what had been one of the NFL’s most dominant run-stopping units for years. Dexter could help change that while also bringing impact against opposing quarterbacks.

For Dexter’s workout results, keep an eye on bench press as well as his initial reaction time in 40-yard dash. Both of these will play part in telling the story of his strength and his ability to quickly fire off the line of scrimmage.

Projected draft round: 3-4

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

Since the Saints parted ways with nose tackle Malcom Brown years ago, it feels like the run-stuff 0-tech presence has been lacking in New Orleans. The departure of Brown opened up a hole that the Saints have yet to solidly address. That could change with Benton.

While he does not bring the pass-rushing presence of Kancey and (at times) Dexter, Benton’s role is clear. Clog the middle and let no running back by. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds ahead of weigh-ins at the Combine, the Wisconsin Badger packs not only size but remarkable power as well. Benton is the type of defensive tackle that can have an immediate impact in improving a team’s run defense but also eating up double-teams to open up one-on-one opportunities for other pass rushers like veteran edge rushers Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson.

Benton is not the most explosive athlete at his position, but workouts like the vertical leap and broad jump can still give you a sense of his lower-body strength. That attribute plays a role in his ability hold his ground and not be moved off of his spot. Of course, the bench press gives context to his upper-body strength as well. Coupling his impressive hand-fighting abilities with top-tier bench press numbers should generate a ton of encouragement around the prospect.

Projected draft round: 3-4

