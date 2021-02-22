3 interesting AFC South stories from the past week

Another week of the NFL offseason has been wrapped up and the AFC South has been one interesting division lately. While the Jacksonville Jaguars have been prepping for a crazy offseason by naming a new staff, their rivals in the rest of the division have been doing the same to get ready for the 2021 season.

That said, we felt this was a good time to round up the top stories from the past week courtesy of our rival wire sites and share them below.

Titans’ Mike Vrabel talks J.J. Watt, OC and DC, NFL draft, more

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was part of a question and answer session with season-ticket holders on Thursday night and was asked about a slew of important topics. One topic that is currently prominent on the minds of Titans fans is the team’s pursuit of free agent defensive end J.J. Watt, who general manager Jon Robinson confirmed on Tuesday is at least on the team’s radar.

With J.J. Watt leaving the Houston Texans, it appeared he was on his way out of the AFC South, but the Tennessee Titans seem to be monitoring his situation. That said, it’s possible the Jags could continue to see Watt twice a year though he’s likely not close to making a decision.

Colts agree to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. After the retirement of veteran Philip Rivers, the Colts were once again on the hunt for a quarterback. As the offseason progressed, Wentz’s name became a popular choice given his familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator for the first two years of Wentz’s career (2016-2017).

A new starting quarterback has entered the AFC South and his name is Carson Wentz. The Indianapolis Colts will reunite him with Frank Reich, who coached Wentz from 2016-17 with the Philadelphia Eagles. The trade between both teams comes as Wentz wanted a change of scenery after a year where the team benched him for Jalen Hurts.

ESPN predicts the Texans will draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields after Deshaun Watson trade scenario

The Houston Texans may be the in the market for a new quarterback, and their replacement for Deshaun Watson may be in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, who predicted the starting quarterback situation for all 32 NFL teams, the Texans will draft Ohio State’s Justin Fields in Round 1 to replace Watson.

The Houston Texans have a situation on their hands as Deshaun Watson wants to be traded from the organization, which is currently the league’s most dysfunctional in the eyes of most fans. ESPN’s Field Yates was able to map out a plan in a scenario where Watson is traded to the Carolina Panthers, which in return would give Houston the ammo they need to draft Justin Fields of Ohio State.

