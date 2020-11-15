3 instant over-reactions as slow start, missed FG again dooms Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's near impossible to watch this Washington Football Team. The first 30 minutes is agony, while the final 30 minutes are usually riveting.

That same formula unfolded Sunday in Detroit as Washington got done 17-3 at halftime and 24-3 early in the third quarter. At that point, however, Ron Rivera's team got its act together and started to move the ball at an impressive pace.

In the end, it wasn't enough and Washington fell to the Lions 30-27. Seemingly week after week, the problem starts from the jump.