3 instant over-reactions as Alex Smith returns to field in loss to Giants

3 instant over-reactions as Alex Smith returns to the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just when it seems things can't get crazier for the Washington Football Team, the next wild thing happens.

About 10 minutes into Sunday's game against the Giants, Washington quarterback Kyle Allen went down with a major leg injury. Reports show a dislocated ankle, and it's unlikely he will play again this year.

That put Alex Smith back on the field and from there things got very interesting.