3 instant over-reactions as Alex Smith returns to field in loss to Giants

3 instant over-reactions as Alex Smith returns to the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Just when it seems things can't get crazier for the Washington Football Team, the next wild thing happens.
About 10 minutes into Sunday's game against the Giants, Washington quarterback Kyle Allen went down with a major leg injury. Reports show a dislocated ankle, and it's unlikely he will play again this year.
That put Alex Smith back on the field and from there things got very interesting.
- The long comeback - Alex Smith looked rough in his first NFL action last month, and it looked like more of the same early against the Giants. In the second half, Smith flipped the switch - for a time. He brought Washington back to the brink of another remarkable comeback and at one point completed 11 of 12 passes for more than 200 yards. His feet looked quick, he excelled dropping passes to his running backs and connected deep downfield with Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims. With Allen hurt it looks like Smith will be the starter going forward - more on what this means for Dwayne Haskins later - and the way things went against the Giants, that's some good news. The bad news were the two late Smith interceptions when a game-winning drive was twice there for Washington.
- The Captain - The Washington Football Team unanimously named Terry McLaurin a team captain this week, and on Sunday, he reminded the whole world why that decision got made. McLaurin finished the game with seven catches for 115 yards, but most impressive was his 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the pass, McLaurin jumped up to make the catch, brushed off two Giants defenders and sprinted to the end zone. That play encapsulated McLaurin's remarkable skill: the guts to go over the middle for a tough pass, the strength to knock off two tacklers, and the speed to take it all the way. He's a star.
- Ugly questions - This was a feel-good second half but the Washington defense struggled mightily for stretches in this game, particularly against the Giants run game. New York ran for more than 160 yards and the Washington defense failed to generate any turnovers. Prior to Sunday's game, New York had turned the ball over at least once in every game this season, including five turnovers in the last two games. In the first half Washington's defense didn't have a chance, but in the second half, the effort wasn't good enough.