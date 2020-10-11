3 instant over-reactions: Alex Smith not the answer for bad Washington team

3 instant reactions: Alex Smith not the answer for bad Washington team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington benched Dwayne Haskins, started Kyle Allen and finished with Alex Smith, but no amount of quarterback changes made the Burgundy and Gold offense any better.

Seriously this offense was awful.

With fewer than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter Washington had complied 103 total yards and converted only two of 11 third downs. The run game was non-existent. Seriously.



At the end of the third quarter Washington had given its running backs only eight rushes. Through three quarters.

It was an awful game played in awful weather. While it was incredible to watch Smith's return, watching the actual football was rough.