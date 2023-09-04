3 Injured After Tanker Collides With Vehicle in Connecticut

Three people were injured in a tanker fire on Interstate 84 near Manchester, Connecticut, on Sunday, September 3, local firefighters said.

Fire services attended the scene at around 9 pm local time on Sunday, the Manchester Fire Department said, after a collision between a tanker carrying 8,300 gallons of gasoline and a personal vehicle.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire service.

Both lanes of I-84 were closed off for a period, local media reported, with the westbound lane opening in the early hours of Monday. Credit: Manchester Fire Department via Storyful