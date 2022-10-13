3 injured Broncos designated to return from injured reserve

There’s some good news on the injury front for the Denver Broncos this week.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (quad), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) all returned to practice on Tuesday, starting their 21-day windows to return to the active roster.

Simmons, Dulcich and Ojemudia returning to practice officially marked them as “designated to return” from injured reserve. If the players are not activated to the 53-man roster within three weeks, they will spend the entire season on IR, but it appears that they are all on track to return — soon.

“They have gone through that four-week time period through the IR rules, and we’re looking for them to get out there,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday.

NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from IR each season. Simmons, Dulcich and Ojemudia would be the first three returning plays for Denver this year. The Broncos currently have three open spots on the roster, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see all three players officially return to the active roster later this week.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire