3 injured in area vehicle accidents

Aug. 10—Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:49 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, a mile east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A passenger, Carlie A. Holmes, 20, of Galena, Missouri, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. The driver, Dustin S. Barton, 21, sought treatment for minor injuries on his own.

Their eastbound pickup truck was towing a trailer when both the towed unit and truck overturned, the patrol said.

—An Arkansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile east of Tiff City in McDonald County, the state patrol said.

Dominga Ramirez, 64, of Springdale, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

She was a passenger in an eastbound car driven by David Ramirez-Aguilar, 43, also of Springdale, that was traveling in the wrong lane and struck the front of a westbound car driven by Justin D. Brown, 31, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.