3 injured 49ers return in 1st practice ahead of Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers are trending the right direction health-wise as they begin their preparations for a showdown with the Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend.

Their Saturday kickoff at Levi’s Stadium forced them to push their practice week up a day, meaning they began their on-field preparations Tuesday. The practice participation report from Tuesday’s session featured a sprinkling of good news that indicates some optimism about a handful of injured 49ers returning for the start of the postseason.

Here’s the report:

Did not participate

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

This is a best-case scenario for the 49ers. Bosa is resting and Garoppolo was expected to be out. Thomas’ continued ankle issue isn’t great, but they’ve been able to replace him on special teams.

Limited participation

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

Greenlaw and Banks getting at least a limited session in is a great sign after both players missed the regular season finale. McCaffrey is also no longer listed with an ankle injury, which is good news after he sprained it in Week 17.

Full participation

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

Givens got some limited work in last week during his return to practice. A full participation to kick off this week is a good sign he’ll play for the first time since suffering his knee injury back in Week 14. The 49ers could use his presence in the interior of their defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire