3 injured, 1 critically, in Kansas City Northland crash Thursday afternoon: Police

Three people, including a seriously injured driver under age 18, were involved in a car crash on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Northeast Cookingham Drive and 112th Street, Kansas City police said in a written statement.

The critically injured youth was driving a red Ford sedan and attempted to make a left turn from 112th. The driver of an SUV traveling west on Cookingham was unable to stop before striking the sedan, police said.

Police said the driver of the sedan was in stable condition at the hospital on Thursday evening. The driver of the SUV and a front-seat passenger, also described as a juvenile, suffered injuries police described as minor.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash on Thursday night.