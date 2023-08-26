3 indicted in connection to recent Hamilton shooting incident

Aug. 25—Three men, including one who was shot, were indicted Thursday in connection with gun violence last week in Hamilton.

Rasean Harris, 29, Joseph Harris, 32 and Avery Barnes, 29, are each facing charges of of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges they have been convicted in the past of a crime that prohibits them from possession a weapon.

The shooting incident happened on the afternoon of Aug. 16 in the area of 30 Stephens St. when Barnes was hit by gunfire. Rasean Harris was later charged with felonious assault, but the grand jury returned the weapons under disability charged against all three.

The investigation is ongoing. Prosecutors say there maybe some evidence that the shooting occurred in self-defense.

Rasean Harris is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Joseph Harris and Barnes