3 inactive for Panthers in Week 16 matchup vs. Lions

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers returned as clean of an injury report as one team can return. Each of the five players listed—cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson and Myles Hartsfield, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and tight end Ian Thomas—were all down without a game designation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

And today’s inactive list shows exactly that.

Only three players have been ruled out for this afternoon’s contest, each a healthy scratch. That bunch includes wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who has played in just three games this season.

Higgins signed with the Panthers as a free agent this past offseason. He has recorded zero catches over a total of nine offensive snaps in 2022.

Here’s the trio who’ll be staying on the sideline for this Christmas Eve showdown:

WR Rashard Higgins

OT Larnel Coleman

DE Amaré Barno

As for Detroit’s inactives:

G Kayode Awosika

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

FB Jason Cabinda

S DeShon Elliott

G Ross Pierschbacher

RB Craig Reynolds

