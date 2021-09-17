3 impact players to lookout for in the Alabama vs. Florida SEC showdown

Nick Saban will take his top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to Gainseville this Saturday to take on the No. 9 Florida Gators.

In the young season, Alabama has defeated the Miami Hurricanes and the Mercer Bears. Florida has defeated Florida Atlantic and South Florida respectively.

There is plenty of talent across the board for both teams and today we are going to look at three players that could make a tremendous impact on the outcome of the game.

Let’s get started!

First … A future star QB?

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) stiff arms South Florida Bulls quarterback Jarren Williams (1) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Saturday, September 11, 2021. [Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun]

Flgai 091121 Gatorsfb Usf 8114 MattpendletonAnthony Richardson is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire SEC. So far this season Richardson has accounted for 192 passing yards and 275 rushing yards and has totaled four touchdowns.

Richardson has dealt with a hamstring injury this week, but all indications are that he is good to go on Saturday. If Florida wants to win this game, they will need a strong performance from Richardson.

You can see Richardson’s athletic ability on full display in a tweet below from Only Gators.

Anthony Richardson 80 yards to the house on a zone read. #Gatorspic.twitter.com/JqDRpNdnF3 — OnlyGators.com Florida Gators news (@onlygators) September 11, 2021

Story continues

Next … A rising threat at RB

Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jase McClellan #21 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jase McClellan is coming off a rare performance last week against the Mercer Bears. McClellan was able to score a touchdown in three different varieties for the Tide. One rushing touchdown, one receiving, and also one on a blocked punt.

I expect the Tide to rely on the ground this weekend in The Swamp and Jase McClellan could see more touches than what he has received so far this season.

Late last season we were able to see just how explosive McClellan can be, with this long touchdown run against Arkansas.

No one was catching Jase McClellan pic.twitter.com/F2S81aHLHz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 12, 2020

Next … A known difference-maker

Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 04: D’Eriq King #1 of the Miami Hurricanes is escapes a sack attempt by Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Will Anderson has been on the minds of the Alabama faithful ever since he limped to the locker room against Mercer last weekend. According to coach Saban, Anderson has practiced and looks to be a go for Saturday’s contest with the Gators.

If Anderson is healthy, he could prove to be the difference-maker in containing the athletic quarterbacks that Dan Mullen will field.

#Alabama true freshman EDGE Will Anderson came into this game with 47 pressures, 5th most in the nation and 2nd most in Power Five. Gets another one plus the strip-sack here on Kyle Trask. Name to watch for in 2023. pic.twitter.com/XrtC9iZs5Y — Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) December 20, 2020

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.