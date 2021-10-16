3 impact players in the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup

The college football world will be watching the fifth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide tonight to see if they can respond to last week’s tough loss.

The Tide is headed to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup.

Before kickoff, I wanted to take a look at three players for the Tide who I believe could have the biggest impact in this particular contest.

Shall we get started?

First … an underperforming WR

John Metchie III

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

John Metchie has simply underperformed this season. Drops have plagued the junior wideout as it has most of the receiving corp for the Tide.

Metchie is a better player than what he has shown this season. Although Metchie may have had a couple of drops again last week in critical moments, you can write it down big, plain, and straight, John Metchie will respond.

I believe Metchie will make a couple of big plays for the Tide in Starkville tonight!

Next … a young playmaking DB

Malachi Moore

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Malachi Moore splashed onto the scene as a true freshman last season and became perhaps the best playmaker in the backend of the Alabama defense.

This season Moore has yet to really make that big play for the Tide, but like Metchie, it is only a matter of time.

Mississippi State will have between 40 and 50 passing attempts tonight, Moore could make a couple of splash plays for a reeling Alabama defense.

Next … a freight train in the backfield

Brian Robinson Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It has been well documented what happened last week in College Station. In a game where Brian Robinson was averaging over six yards a carry, Alabama inexplicably took the ball out of Robinson’s hands in the red zone.

Alabama ran ten plays inside of the fifteen-yard line and eight of those were pass plays. I don’t expect the Tide to abandon a successful rushing attack again this week.

Robinson is hungry, Evan Neal and the big guys up front are hungry, I can see Robinson powering his way to a monster performance against the Bulldogs.

