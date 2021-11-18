There will be a 3-hour, 28-minute eclipse not long after Patriots vs. Falcons

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
You can’t make this stuff up.

It’s like the universe is trolling the Atlanta Falcons. There will be a 3-hour, 28-minute lunar eclipse at 4 a.m. on Friday, just a few hours after the Falcons play against the New England Patriots in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Yup: a 3:28 eclipse.

For those who don’t know, the Patriots overcame the largest Super Bowl deficit in history by beating the Falcons after falling behind, 28-3. Since the Falcons embarrassing performance in Super Bowl LI, that scoreline has become iconic, inspiring no shortage of memes. And, yes, the Falcons have been constant victims of trolling.

In this case, well, the universe is against them.

Here’s more information on the eclipse.

This is stranger than fiction.

