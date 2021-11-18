There will be a 3-hour, 28-minute eclipse not long after Patriots vs. Falcons

You can’t make this stuff up.

It’s like the universe is trolling the Atlanta Falcons. There will be a 3-hour, 28-minute lunar eclipse at 4 a.m. on Friday, just a few hours after the Falcons play against the New England Patriots in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Yup: a 3:28 eclipse.

For those who don’t know, the Patriots overcame the largest Super Bowl deficit in history by beating the Falcons after falling behind, 28-3. Since the Falcons embarrassing performance in Super Bowl LI, that scoreline has become iconic, inspiring no shortage of memes. And, yes, the Falcons have been constant victims of trolling.

In this case, well, the universe is against them.

Guys … the lunar eclipse that happens Thu/Fri will last 3 hours

28 minutes Oh yes #Falcons fans you recognize those numbers. And the Patriots are in town. Eclipse. Patriots. 3. 28. It’s happening guys. — Falconihilist DW (@FalcoholicDW) November 18, 2021

Here’s more information on the eclipse.

Movie of the "NEAR TOTAL ECLIPSE." LONGEST PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in 580 years occurs on morning of November 19th. 1st parts of the eclipse begin at 1:02AM EST. Max eclipse occurs at 4:02 AM when 97% of MOON in darkest part of Earth's shadow. pic.twitter.com/2HwPpqPbbd — Holcomb Observatory (@holcombobserv) November 13, 2021

This is stranger than fiction.

