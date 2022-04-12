3 horrendous draft trades Texans GM Nick Caserio should fire into the sun

The Houston Texans are “open for business” at No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

As part of the Texans war-gaming every scenario that could befall them in the draft, Houston has to keep an open mind when it comes to dealing the third overall pick. Maybe the Texans can get their guy in a trade-down scenario, or they can add more pieces to assemble better collective talent on the roster.

Good Morning Football presented three scenarios wherein the Texans deal the No. 3 overall pick. However, they seem more enticing to a general manager like Bill O’Brien than an actual front office guy like Nick Caserio.

Here are the three draft trades Caserio can’t entertain.

1. Texans trade with Giants, get RB Saquon Barkley

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans would receive Barkley along with the No. 7 overall pick.

New York would get the Texans’ No. 3 overall pick as well as all three of their Round 3 picks (Nos. 68, 80 overall).

The return would be terrible because Barkley is a shadow of himself following his ACL injury in 2020. In Barkley’s return season last year, he tallied 856 scrimmage yards, the fewest of his career playing at least 10 games in a season.

Houston would also lose out on their third-round selections, which would cost them a chance to actually add a running back who could be productive out of the gate, such as Iowa State’s Breece Hall.

At No. 7 overall, the Texans would also be at risk of missing out on Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

2. Texans trade with Chiefs, add Day 2 picks and WR Mecole Hardman

defensive-grades-texans-31-24-win-chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The question surrounding any Kansas City Chiefs receiver is pretty simple: how much of their success was because of Patrick Mahomes?

Hardman has never gone over 1,000 receiving yards nor has he ever gone over the millennium mark in scrimmage yards. The 5-10, 187-pound wideout has been a decent complement to the Chiefs’ big-play receiving corps.

Davis Mills and Mahomes are hardly the same type of quarterback. If somehow Hardman could go to the Los Angeles Chargers or Cleveland Browns, it might suit his career better.

Story continues

Giving up the No. 3 overall pick would assuredly nix Gardner and Hamilton coming to Houston. With the Nos. 29-30 picks, the Texans could possibly craft a package to move up into the middle part of Round 1.

With the 50th overall pick in Round 2, the Texans would have another Day 2 pick that would allow them to comb through the available talent and find players such as Micheal Clemons who could contribute.

3. Texans trade with Eagles, get Jalen Reagor

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Houston would give up the No. 3 overall pick, and get back former 2020 first-round wideout Jalen Reagor along with picks 15 and 18 overall in Round 1.

Reagor is a bust. A change of scenery may not exactly help the Waxahachie High School and TCU product, especially given the Texans are a step behind the Eagles in terms of competitiveness. If Reagor can’t figure it out with a team that hovers that .500 and flirts with playoff qualification, how is he going to figure it out with a rebuild like the Texans?

Again, losing the No. 3 overall pick would cost the Texans a chance to get Gardner and Hamilton. However, with three picks in the teens, Houston might be able to make up for it with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson or Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning.

1

1