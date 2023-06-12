Who are the 3 hardest players Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has played against?

Ever wonder who Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes feels is the toughest defender to face off against in the NFL?

Well, now we have an answer to that question.

Speaking to Complex Sports for a series of rapid-fire questions, Mahomes revealed the three hardest players that he’s gone against during the course of his NFL career. Surprisingly, all three players were on a Super Bowl-winning team together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

“In my career? Aaron Donald is one,” Mahomes said. “That’s out of the gate. Jalen Ramsey. Jalen Ramsey, especially the last few years, has always been a dog. And Von Miller, I’m glad he’s not in my division anymore.”

It’s no surprise to see Miller on the list after having to put up with him in the AFC West for the first three seasons of his career. Donald and Ramsey have certainly had their battles with Mahomes. Donald most notably had that high-scoring “Monday Night Football” game against the Mahomes’ Chiefs back in 2018.

Mahomes also answered some other fun questions about pop culture, his teammates and more. Be sure to watch the full video at the top of the page.

