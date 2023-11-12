3 Greenville High graduates had key roles for Clemson football vs Georgia Tech. What's next?

Clemson football's freshmen had a huge performance in the Tigers' 42-21 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. But another subset of the roster had a big impact: Greenville High School alumni.

The Tigers have three scholarship players on the roster from Greenville: true freshman receiver Tyler Brown, redshirt freshman tight end Josh Sapp and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Collin Sadler. All three made key contributions in Clemson's win.

"We've had some success at Greenville High, that's for sure," coach Dabo Swinney said back in September. "I think it bodes well for this year and for many years to come."

Here's a look at the roles the Greenville alumni have played for the Tigers (6-4, 3-4 ACC) — and what their futures could hold.

Tyler Brown

Brown was the headliner of the bunch in the win over Georgia Tech thanks to an acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch, but he's been a standout all season.

Clemson WR Tyler Brown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vl8TtR8hHh — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 11, 2023

In the absence of slot receiver Antonio Williams, who has missed five games with various injuries, Brown has stepped up in a big way. He is Clemson's second-leading receiver with 447 yards and on a team-high 40 receptions.

Brown's future at Clemson looks extremely bright, even when Williams is healthy again.

"One of these days, we're going to have (Brown) and Antonio for maybe more than a game," Swinney said Saturday. "That's going to be a great day."

Collin Sadler

Sadler has been an important piece on an offensive line that has suffered injuries, shuffled around and, recently, drastically improved. He has played both left guard and left tackle this season as Clemson has moved pieces around trying to find its best combinations.

Sadler was injured for Clemson's win over Notre Dame and only appeared on special teams. That game was a transformative one for the offensive line as it played one of its best games in weeks. Sadler was back against Georgia Tech and played 43 snaps, and he was among the top five highest-graded offensive linemen in both run and pass blocking per Pro Football Focus.

Sadler is part of a fairly young Clemson offensive line: Six of the offensive linemen on Clemson's current depth chart are redshirt sophomores or younger. Sadler will continue to vie for a bigger role in future seasons, especially with the Tigers expecting to lose only center Will Putnam after this season.

Clemson tight end Josh Sapp (5) catches a pass for a touchdown near Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala (13) during the fourth quarter Nov 11, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Josh Sapp

Sapp hasn't been a frequent contributor on offense, having played 28 snaps this season. Against Georgia Tech, however, he caught his second career touchdown, and it was an impressive leaping grab.

REPORT CARD: Clemson grades vs. Georgia Tech: Tigers rate highly after most dominating ACC victory of 2023 season

Sapp's immediate future could hold slightly more opportunity. Clemson's No. 2 tight end, Sage Ennis, hobbled off the field against Georgia Tech, and Swinney said his injury status isn't yet known. If Ennis is unavailable for a time, Sapp and freshman tight end Olsen Patt Henry could get more time behind starter Jake Briningstool.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville High grads had impact for Clemson football vs Georgia Tech